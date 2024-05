F1 Driver of the Day: Norris claims award after SENSATIONAL win in Miami

F1 Driver of the Day is back in 2024 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single race as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Your next chance to play a part on race day is on Sunday, May 19 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who won F1 Driver of the Day in Miami?

McLaren's Lando Norris once again emerged as the undeniable Driver of the Day at the Miami Grand Prix, securing a dominant 41% of the fan vote.

In a performance for the ages, Norris clawed his way from a P5 start all the way to the winner's circle, claiming his maiden F1 victory.

Here is the full 2024 roll of honour:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4% Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3% Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4% Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8% Chinese GP Lando Norris 2 26.4% Miami GP Lando Norris 1 41% Emilia Romagna GP Monaco GP Canadian GP Spanish GP Austrian GP British GP Hungarian GP Belgian GP Dutch GP Italian GP Azerbaijan GP Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Brazilian GP Las Vegas GP Qatar GP Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, May 19, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

