F1 Driver of the Day: Norris claims award after SENSATIONAL win in Miami

F1 Driver of the Day is back in 2024 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single race as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Your next chance to play a part on race day is on Sunday, May 19 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!

READ MORE: F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who won F1 Driver of the Day in Miami?

McLaren's Lando Norris once again emerged as the undeniable Driver of the Day at the Miami Grand Prix, securing a dominant 41% of the fan vote.

In a performance for the ages, Norris clawed his way from a P5 start all the way to the winner's circle, claiming his maiden F1 victory.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Here is the full 2024 roll of honour:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes
Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4%
Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3%
Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4%
Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8%
Chinese GP Lando Norris 2 26.4%
Miami GP Lando Norris 1 41%
Emilia Romagna GP
Monaco GP
Canadian GP
Spanish GP
Austrian GP
British GP
Hungarian GP
Belgian GP
Dutch GP
Italian GP
Azerbaijan GP
Singapore GP
United States GP
Mexican GP
Brazilian GP
Las Vegas GP
Qatar GP
Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, May 19, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

