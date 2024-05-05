F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

After an already dramatic weekend with a sprint race full of penalties, and an action-packed qualifying session, the 2024 grid lineup for the Miami Grand Prix has taken shape.

Max Verstappen managed to claim his seventh pole position in a row on Saturday, having already claimed sprint race victory earlier on the same day, and will lead the pack away at the Miami International Autodrome.

Charles Leclerc put in another strong qualifying performance, and will line up on the front row alongside championship leader Verstappen, while team-mate Carlos Sainz snatched third.

It means that the two Ferraris separate the dominant Red Bulls, with Sergio Perez left with a lot to do if he's going to win his first race since the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, starting down in fourth.

Daniel Ricciardo rounded off a poor start to the season with a miserable qualifying, he could only put in a lap time good enough for 18th, and has been pushed further back due to a penalty picked up at the Chinese GP last time out.

The Australian was penalised for breaking safety car rules in China, but his three-place grid penalty will be served in Miami instead as the honey badger crashed out of the Chinese GP before he could serve his penalty.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Max Versteppen [Red Bull] - 1:27.241sec

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.141sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.214sec

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.219sec

5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.353sec

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.434sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.826sec

8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.866sec

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.905sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.951sec

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] 19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

20. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

When is the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

Lights out in Miami is set for 4pm local time on Sunday, May 5. This translates to 9pm in the UK, 10pm CEST, 4pm EDT, 3pm CDT, and 1pm PDT, as well as 6am in Australia and 10pm in South Africa.

