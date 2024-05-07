Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms

Angela Cullen has posted a further update regarding her new career in the USA.

Having recently posted about her new partnership with Indycar youngster Marcus Armstrong, Cullen has become a part of his Chip Ganassi team.

Cullen was formerly Lewis Hamilton's physiotherapist and assistant, as well as being a close friend. That relationship ended in a professional capacity over a year ago having lasted for seven seasons.

After taking some time away in 2023, she has returned to the motorsport world, albeit in a different series in North America.

Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton were often together on race weekends

Angela Cullen is good friends with Lewis Hamilton

Cullen's motivational message

Now working with Armstrong, Cullen tagged his IndyCar team Chip Ganassi Racing in her latest Instagram post.

In it, she shared a photo of herself smiling in Chip Ganassi team-wear in the IndyCar paddock, accompanied by a series of motivational messages.

"Energy is currency," Cullen wrote. "Physical, mental, emotional. We draw from the same source.

"To be at your best, you need your energy banks to be full. How do you recharge your personal batteries?

"Become mindful of the unique ways you rest, recover and recharge," she added.

"We are all so very different. Create lifestyle habits that work for you".

This follows previous posts where Cullen appears to be enjoying her new role in motorsport.

