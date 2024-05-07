Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
Angela Cullen has posted a further update regarding her new career in the USA.
Having recently posted about her new partnership with Indycar youngster Marcus Armstrong, Cullen has become a part of his Chip Ganassi team.
READ MORE: Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams
Cullen was formerly Lewis Hamilton's physiotherapist and assistant, as well as being a close friend. That relationship ended in a professional capacity over a year ago having lasted for seven seasons.
After taking some time away in 2023, she has returned to the motorsport world, albeit in a different series in North America.
Cullen's motivational message
Now working with Armstrong, Cullen tagged his IndyCar team Chip Ganassi Racing in her latest Instagram post.
In it, she shared a photo of herself smiling in Chip Ganassi team-wear in the IndyCar paddock, accompanied by a series of motivational messages.
"Energy is currency," Cullen wrote. "Physical, mental, emotional. We draw from the same source.
"To be at your best, you need your energy banks to be full. How do you recharge your personal batteries?
"Become mindful of the unique ways you rest, recover and recharge," she added.
"We are all so very different. Create lifestyle habits that work for you".
READ MORE: Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win
This follows previous posts where Cullen appears to be enjoying her new role in motorsport.
WATCH: 10 things you didn’t about Max Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
- 29 minutes ago
Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
- 1 hour ago
Horner CONTRADICTS Marko claim about driver offer
- 2 hours ago
Former F1 boss delivers 'SILLY' verdict on Verstappen's Red Bull future
- 2 hours ago
Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams
- 3 hours ago
- 1
F1 News Today: Sky F1 presenter narrowly escapes INJURY as Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage
- Today 17:07
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul