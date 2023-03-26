Paul Macdonald

Sunday 26 March 2023 16:19 - Updated: 16:22

Angela Cullen has posted a clip of her enjoying a solo paragliding trip, as the former physio and confidante to Lewis Hamilton continues to move on following their split.

Cullen had been alongside Hamilton in a personal and professional capacity since 2016, and the New Zealander was regularly pictured cheering on the seven-time world champion from the paddock.

Last week prior to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Cullen announced that she was soon to be taking up an as-yet undefined new role, leading to an emotional and heartfelt reaction from Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver said: "For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.

"So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you 🚀✨"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff seemed to indicate that Hamilton was responsible for the split, saying: "We have seen for some time now that Lewis was looking for a change.

“If things don’t work out anymore, then we need to be honest about it and bring change. I think in every team, this is not a static situation that you can freeze because we all develop as people and as an organisation.”

And Cullen seems to be taking the opportunity in-season by undertaking a session of solo paragliding.

Her post read: "It’s always been a dream of mine to fly... when I was young I wanted to be a fighter pilot, in fact I still want to fly an F16!

"But today I went solo with my paraglider maybe (not the F16 )... but was an amazing experience, so peaceful … chasing dreams."