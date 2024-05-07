Verstappen reveals VINDICTIVE motivation for Miami collision

Max Verstappen has given his perspective of a key collision during the Miami Grand Prix.

The race started with a dramatic lock up from Sergio Perez, startling the whole front two rows and sending the first corner into chaos.

READ MORE: Sky F1 presenter escapes injury after near miss with Hamilton’s car

Perez was lucky to avoid a more dangerous incident, with everyone involved remaining in the race.

Whilst Verstappen initially seemed to avoid damage, after the race he stated the collision had caused a scratch to his diffuser.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez collide into Turn 1

Max Verstappen claimed there was damage after the race

Did a collision ruin Verstappen’s race?

Once the race had settled into its normal rhythm, Verstappen made an uncharacteristic mistake at the Turn 14/15 chicane, hitting a bollard.

The incident caused a Virtual Safety Car, with a marshal going onto the track and retrieve various pieces of the track furniture. Verstappen pitted after the VSC ended, concerned for his front wing, but no damage was found.

However, a full safety car was thrown a few laps later following an incident between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.

The safety car allowed Lando Norris, who had not stopped yet, to enter the pits and come out ahead of Verstappen for the lead of the race.

Holding off the Dutch driver after the safety car restart, Norris extended his lead to finish 7.6 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

READ MORE: Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals

Lando Norris celebrates his maiden F1 victory

When asked what happened at the Turn 14/15 chicane, Verstappen gave a light-hearted response to taking out the track feature he 'didn't like'.

“I didn't like it, so I decided to take it out and test the durability of the front wing as well,” he said during the post-race press conference.

“So that's a crash test done. Yeah, there was no damage. The cone was out of the way for everyone, so it was basically a free-for-all after that.”

READ MORE: Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey

Related