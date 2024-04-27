F1 decision announced regarding points system change

close global

Formula 1 teams have opted to postpone the call on whether to make changes to the points system until later this year.

With F1's midfield teams lobbying to extend the points allocation to reward those finishing in the top 12 from 2025, rather than just the top 10, the topic featured on the agenda for Thursday's F1 Commission meeting in Geneva.

It has now emerged, however, that those in attendance agreed to allow for more time in order to examine the potential implications of the change.

In a statement, the FIA communicated: "Commission members discussed a proposal for changes to the distribution of championship points, as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the sporting regulations.

"It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July."

The proposals would see greater distribution of points
Williams pair Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon are pointless in 2024

Huge gap between top and bottom teams

There is currently a significant points gap between the top and bottom five teams on the grid, with Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin almost certain to collect the majority of points available this year.

The new proposals would provide a reward for the likes of Haas and RB, as well as Sauber, Williams and Alpine - each of whom have yet to score a point this season - as they aim to come out on top in battle for midfield positions.

