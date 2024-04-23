F1 set for talks over RADICAL change to points rules

Formula 1 is set to debate a significant alteration to the points system for the 2025 season.

A potential shake-up to the F1 competition is brewing, with a proposal to alter the points system set to be a major talking point at the F1 Commission meeting next week.

For over a decade, F1 has seen points awarded to the top ten finishers, a system implemented in 2010. However, a new proposition could see a shift towards a more inclusive point distribution.

The proposed change centres around extending the point allocation further down the grid, potentially awarding points to the top 12 finishers rather than the top ten.

Should the proposal get approval, points awarded to the top seven positions would remain unchanged. The revisions would come into effect from eighth place downwards, with a potential redistribution of points in the lower midfield (see table below).

This move, according to Motorsport.com, stems from lobbying by smaller teams who believe a wider points distribution would benefit them and the sport as a whole.

While the proposal is unlikely to receive unanimous backing, it only requires approval from six of the current ten teams to be implemented for next season.

F1 is to discuss a new points system next week

How the points would look under the new proposal

A change to the points system, distributing points to more finishers, could be a boon for teams that consistently struggle to break into the top ten.

This includes teams like Alpine, Williams, and Stake F1, who haven't scored a single point after five races this season.

Let's take a look at how the points might be distributed if this proposal is approved.

Position Current points Proposed points 1 25 25 2 18 18 3 15 15 4 12 12 5 10 10 6 8 8 7 6 6 8 4 5 9 2 4 10 1 3 11 0 2 12 0 1

