F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Arabian GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Arabian GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out everything you need to know about qualifying for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including start times and how to watch it live on TV in your region.
The stage is set for a thrilling qualifying session at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Thursday's free practice sessions offered a glimpse into what's in store, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen setting the pace in FP1 with a 1:29.659, with a resurgent Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin a mere 0.186 seconds behind.
FP2 saw a shift in momentum, with the Spaniard taking the top spot with a blistering 1:28.827. Mercedes' George Russell showed good pace, coming in second, 0.230 seconds back. Championship leader Verstappen wasn't far behind, completing the top three.
READ MORE: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions
But before we see who will take pole position under the Jeddah floodlights, we have one more free practice session, which gets underway at 4:30pm local time. So, make sure you tune in to see the final preparations before the all-important qualifying battle.
When does F1 practice start today?
The final practice for the Saudi Arabian GP starts today, Friday, March 8. Here are the start times for the third free practice session (FP3):
Local time (Saudi Arabia): 4:30pm Friday
UK time (GMT): 1:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30pm Friday
United States (EST): 8:30am Friday
United States (CST): 7:30am Friday
United States (PST): 5:30am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:30am Saturday
South Africa: 3:30pm Friday
When does F1 qualifying start today?
Qualifying for the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP gets underway at 8pm local time. Here's a quick breakdown for some major regions:
Local time (Saudi Arabia): 8pm Friday
UK time (GMT): 5pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 6pm Friday
United States (EST): 12pm Friday
United States (CST): 11am Friday
United States (PST): 9am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Saturday
South Africa: 7pm Friday
How can I watch F1 qualifying on TV?
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner blasts 'ENOUGH' at reporters as Red Bull scandal rumbles on
- 40 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Arabian GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull warning as Sky Sports make MAJOR error
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen takes stance on father's Horner rift as Red Bull SUSPEND accuser - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Verstappen BEATEN in FP2
- Yesterday 19:10
Marko reveals RB conversation after X-rated rant
- Yesterday 22:57