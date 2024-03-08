Find out everything you need to know about qualifying for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including start times and how to watch it live on TV in your region.

The stage is set for a thrilling qualifying session at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Thursday's free practice sessions offered a glimpse into what's in store, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen setting the pace in FP1 with a 1:29.659, with a resurgent Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin a mere 0.186 seconds behind.

FP2 saw a shift in momentum, with the Spaniard taking the top spot with a blistering 1:28.827. Mercedes' George Russell showed good pace, coming in second, 0.230 seconds back. Championship leader Verstappen wasn't far behind, completing the top three.

But before we see who will take pole position under the Jeddah floodlights, we have one more free practice session, which gets underway at 4:30pm local time. So, make sure you tune in to see the final preparations before the all-important qualifying battle.

When does F1 practice start today?

The final practice for the Saudi Arabian GP starts today, Friday, March 8. Here are the start times for the third free practice session (FP3):

Local time (Saudi Arabia): 4:30pm Friday

UK time (GMT): 1:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30pm Friday

United States (EST): 8:30am Friday

United States (CST): 7:30am Friday

United States (PST): 5:30am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:30am Saturday

South Africa: 3:30pm Friday



When does F1 qualifying start today?

Qualifying for the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP gets underway at 8pm local time. Here's a quick breakdown for some major regions:

Local time (Saudi Arabia): 8pm Friday

UK time (GMT): 5pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 6pm Friday

United States (EST): 12pm Friday

United States (CST): 11am Friday

United States (PST): 9am Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Saturday

South Africa: 7pm Friday



How can I watch F1 qualifying on TV?

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

