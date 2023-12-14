F1 team principal thanks Alonso for biting his tongue

Shay Rogers

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has thanked Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll for their lack of complaints after a difficult race at the Mexican Grand Prix during the Formula 1 2023 season.

A blistering start to the season saw the Silverstone based outfit challenging Red Bull in races, before a dip in form would eventually see them tumble down the grid.

Despite not being able to maintain his early season podium charge, Alonso enjoyed his best F1 season since he drove for Ferrari, achieving eight podiums and coming agonisingly close to a pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix.

But there was one skill of his that team boss Mike Krack found particularly useful while the team were going through a rough spell.

Fernando Alonso performed impressively during the 2023 F1 season

The Aston Martin car tailed off during the middle of the season, before recovering again towards the end

Lance Stroll finished the 2023 season P10 in the drivers' standings with 74 points

Krack: Alonso and Stroll could have complained

After suffering a nightmare weekend in Mexico, with neither driving making it through to Q3 before both cars eventually recorded DNF results, Krack believes it showed the class of Stroll and Alonso.

“I am full of admiration for the drivers this year. They've made us a better team,” he said. “I think you find out more about their character in the tough races, and Mexico was a good example.

“After that race, they were constructive in the briefings and stuck by us when talking to the media. They could have been really negative in the press – and we would have deserved it for failing to give them a competitive car that weekend – but neither did.

“Instead, both expressed their faith in the long-term goals and journey we're on. For me, that stands out.

“It isn't the drivers and the team here; the drivers are part of the team. I think in this regard, we're perhaps a little bit different from our competitors.”

