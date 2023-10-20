Tyler Foster

Friday 20 October 2023 23:35 - Updated: 23:35

Aston Martin suffer their worst qualifying of 2023 during United States Grand Prix weekend as Fernando Alonso is knocked out in Q1 for the first time this season.

A worrying start to Aston Martin’s weekend in Austin has only gotten worse. The British team experienced brake overheating on both cars during the opening practice session. With limited running effecting their ability to optimise their performance for Friday’s qualifying, they already were under threat.

After showing some initial pace during the opening stages of Q1, both Alonso and Lance Stroll were knocked out from qualifying altogether as Aston Martin’s day hit rock bottom.

It seemed that the team continued to suffer from their brake issues and with Alonso failing to make Q2 for the first time in 2023.

