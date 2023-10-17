Stroll replacement at Aston Martin mooted by Red Bull chief

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 17 October 2023 16:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has dismissed the notion that Yuki Tsunoda could be set to replace Lance Stroll at Aston Martin.

Stroll's position at Aston Martin has faced growing scrutiny in recent weeks as his poor performances for the team continue.

This has certainly not been helped by the comparative results of his team-mate, Fernando Alonso, who currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship – six places and 136 points clear of Stroll.

Lawrence Stroll, Lance's father, is the current owner of the Aston Martin F1 team

Fernando Alonso's performances for Aston Martin this year have put pressure on team-mate Lance Stroll

Helmut Marko has made it clear that Yuki Tsunoda is still contracted to AlphaTauri

And recent reports have linked Tsunoda with a possible move to Aston Martin, should Stroll exit the team, as the 23-year-old is highly rated by those within the paddock.

Marko clarifies Tsunoda stance

Yet the Japanese F1 star is under contract with AlphaTauri, Red Bull's sister team, and Marko has now made it clear that Aston Martin would have to come to them directly if they were to have any chance in tempting Tsunoda away from the Faenza-based outfit.

"Tsunoda is under contract with us," he told F1 Insider.

Yuki Tsunoda (R) has been rumoured as a possible replacement for Lance Stroll (L)

"If Aston Martin should express interest in him as early as next year, they would first have to come to an agreement with us."

Marko therefore appears to have poured cold water over the idea of Tsunoda replacing Stroll at Aston Martin. Yet speculation surrounding the Canadian's future at the team will only persist should his performance levels fail to improve in the five remaining races of the season.

Stroll will be eager to prove himself at the upcoming United States Grand Prix, as F1 heads to Austin, Texas this weekend.

