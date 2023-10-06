Aston Martin star left FURIOUS inside team garage after qualifying frustration

Cal Gaunt

Friday 6 October 2023 19:41 - Updated: 20:07

Lance Stroll reacted furiously to being knocked out in Q1 at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Upon returning to the garage, the Aston Martin star appeared to let out his frustration having shoved an engineer.

Fernando Alonso was third fastest in Q1 - but the Canadian could not match the same level of pace displayed by his double world champion team-mate.

Stroll was furious upon returning to the Aston Martin garage after being knocked out in Q1

Angry stroll plans to 'keep driving'

During an extremely short interview with Sky Sports F1, Stroll insisted his plan for the rest of the weekend was to simply 'keep driving' after admitting he 'didn't know' what had gone wrong for him.

Not wanting any follow-up questions and unable to hide his evident anger, Stroll then walked away from the interview.

Stroll very angry getting out of his car in the garage and it appears was told by one of his trainers that he needed to go out the front to be weighed.



Stroll brushed him aside to go out the back, the trainer stepped in front of him again and Stroll appeared to push him #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 6, 2023

Chandhok: I've been there

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok said he could relate to Stroll's frustrations having once thrown a helmet in anger.

“I embarrassingly threw a helmet against the wall once," he said.

"I was very ashamed of my own behaviour, I have to admit. The adrenaline is pumping hard and when you have tough times, it’s difficult. Monza 2009, in GP2.

"I’m still scarred, so is that helmet!"

