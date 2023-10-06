F1 Results Today: Qatar Grand Prix practice times as Verstappen gets perfect start in tough conditions

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 6 October 2023 16:37 - Updated: 16:52

Max Verstappen has made the perfect start to the Qatar Grand Prix weekend as he returned to the top of the timesheets for FP1.

The two-time world champion recorded an unbeatable lap time of 1:27.428s as he and the rest of the grid battled tricky track conditions. Sand, wind and the setting sun all caused an additional level of challenge for the drivers.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished behind the Dutchman in second and third respectively, while Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez rounded off the top five.

The teams will now analyse all the data from the one and only session before the all-important qualifying session later today for Sunday's race.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at the Losail International Circuit.

Qatar Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday October 6

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:27.428s

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.334s

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.481s

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.491s

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.588s

6. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.599s

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +0.743s

8. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.908s

9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.952s

10. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.013s

11. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.122s

12. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.162s

13. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1.251s

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.262s

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.304s

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.393s

17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.613s

18. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.678

19. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +1.810s

20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +2.074s

The first, and final, practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix weekend has now come to an end, as all eyes shift to qualifying.

FP1 started at 4.30pm local time (2.30pm UK, 3.30pm CET) with qualifying taking place later in the day at 8pm local time – 6pm UK time.

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

The 26-year-old only needs to finish inside the top six of Saturday's sprint race to claim his third title in as many years.

