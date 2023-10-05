F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 News
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
The sprint weekend format is back at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Friday's action seeing just one single practice session ahead of qualifying for Sunday's race.
The teams and drivers will have to be on the money from the get-go in Qatar as they will only have 60 minutes on track during FP1 ahead of an earlier qualifying than normal.
This is due to Saturday playing host to both the sprint shootout and sprint race itself, neither of which have any standing on Sunday's main event.
READ MORE: F1 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Free Practice 1 (FP1), Qatar Grand Prix - October 6, 2023
We get under way on Friday afternoon local time in Qatar with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4:30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 2:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3:30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 9:30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 8:30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 6:30am Friday
South Africa: 3:30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:30am Saturday
F1 Qualifying, Qatar Grand Prix - October 6, 2023
Local time: 8pm Friday
UK time (BST): 6pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 1pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 12pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 10am Friday
South Africa: 7pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Saturday
How to watch F1 Practice and Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from the Losail circuit, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?The 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?