F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 5 October 2023 23:27

The sprint weekend format is back at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Friday's action seeing just one single practice session ahead of qualifying for Sunday's race.

The teams and drivers will have to be on the money from the get-go in Qatar as they will only have 60 minutes on track during FP1 ahead of an earlier qualifying than normal.

This is due to Saturday playing host to both the sprint shootout and sprint race itself, neither of which have any standing on Sunday's main event.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Free Practice 1 (FP1), Qatar Grand Prix - October 6, 2023

We get under way on Friday afternoon local time in Qatar with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4:30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 2:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 3:30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 9:30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 8:30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 6:30am Friday

South Africa: 3:30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:30am Saturday

F1 Qualifying, Qatar Grand Prix - October 6, 2023

Local time: 8pm Friday

UK time (BST): 6pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 7pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 1pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 12pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 10am Friday

South Africa: 7pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Saturday

How to watch F1 Practice and Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from the Losail circuit, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

In Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.