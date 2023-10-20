F1 Results Today: United States Grand Prix practice times

Chris Deeley

Friday 20 October 2023 20:36 - Updated: 21:00

Lance Stroll had a disastrous start to his weekend at the Circuit of the Americas for the US Grand Prix, getting just five laps in before a front brake issue brought his session to a premature end.

With this being a sprint race weekend, the Canadian driver will have no further practice sessions to get his Aston Martin dialled in – going straight into qualifying later on Friday before Saturday's self-contained sprint event.

Max Verstappen took his customary place at the top of the timing boards, but was only one and a half tenths ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton also looking impressive.

The teams will now analyse all the data from the one and only session before the all-important qualifying session later today for Sunday's race.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at the Circuit of the Americas.

US Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday October 20th

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:35.912s

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.156s

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.281s

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.300s

5. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +0.560s

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.562s

7. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.580s

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.621s

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +0.790s

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.793s

11. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.075s

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.154s

13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.192s

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.240s

15. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.344s

16. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.506s

17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.605s

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.928s

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +2.508s

20. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +4.028s

Is there Formula 1 today?

The first, and final, practice session at the US Grand Prix weekend has now come to an end, as all eyes shift to qualifying, which starts at 10pm UK time (4pm local).

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull became a three-time F1 world champion at the last race, after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

