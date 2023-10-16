F1 United States Grand Prix weather forecast – drivers set for further heat in Austin

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 16 October 2023 17:57

Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas this weekend as the drivers and teams make their way to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen sealed his third successive world title in Qatar last time out, as the Dutchman gave Red Bull further cause for celebration following their P1 in the constructors' standings being confirmed in Suzuka.

And although both of this season's trophies have now been handed out, there are still plenty of subplots to keep an eye on as the teams head Stateside.

READ MORE: F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a ban?

One of the major talking points following the race in Qatar focused around the extreme conditions that the drivers faced.

And as F1 arrives in Austin, the threat of rain looks once again set to play second fiddle to that of the sweltering heat in the Lone Star State.

Just how might the weather affect the drivers? As the weekend approaches, here is the forecast...

Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

FP1 gets underway at 12:30pm local time in what is set to be 28 degrees Celsius, with light winds from the north west blowing across the track.

The temperature then ramps up for Friday's qualifying – setting the grid for Sunday's race owing to the spring weekend format – with drivers bracing for 32 degree heat.

Saturday

The sprint festivities start early on Saturday afternoon, with the sprint shootout forecast to take place in a slightly cooler heat of 26 degrees Celsius.

The winds remain calm throughout the weekend, and in a similar theme to Friday, temperatures are once again due to climb, with some forecasts even predicting highs of 34 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday

Sunday brings more cloud coverage than any of the previous days across the weekend, yet the air temperature is not expected to relent.

Drivers can expect to be racing in conditions of 32 degrees Celsius as the lights go out, with track temperature no doubt ensuring that tyre strategy becomes a vital part of the weekend.

Although not as severe as the heat in Qatar, driver safety will be paramount again this weekend as F1 gets ready for its penultimate race in the USA.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?