Brundle insists F1 drivers SHOULD face extreme conditions like Qatar

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 11 October 2023 07:42

Martin Brundle has taken to social media to hit back at claims that Formula 1 drivers should not have been subjected to the brutal conditions at the Qatar Grand Prix.

At the weekend in which Max Verstappen claimed his third world title in as many years, the brutal conditions in Qatar have continued to dominate the post-race discourse.

With Sunday's race taking place in 34 degree heat, many of the grid were left reeling from the effects of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Lando Norris went as far to label the conditions as 'too dangerous', but not everyone shares the same view as the McLaren star.

Max Verstappen celebrated his third world title after Saturday's sprint race

Yet even for the three-time world champion the sweltering conditions were a struggle

But Martin Brundle believes this is simply part of the challenge of being a Formula 1 star

Despite the consequences of Qatar's relentless heat being felt by the drivers, with Logan Sargeant even retiring mid-race, Brundle has insisted that this is part and parcel of being an F1 star.

Brundle: Qatar conditions make F1 drivers heroes

The Sky Sports pundit made it clear that he believes, as athletes, the drivers should be put through the 'kind of challenge' that they faced at the Losail International Circuit.

"It’s races like Qatar and very rainy days which make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are," he wrote on social media.

"Absolutely don’t buy into the weak view we shouldn’t put them through this kind of challenge. Check out Senna in Brazil, Stewart at rainy Nurburgring, Lauda post crash, etc."

It’s races like Qatar and very rainy days which make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are. Absolutely don’t buy into the weak view we shouldn’t put them through this kind of challenge. Check out Senna in Brazil, Stewart at rainy Nurburgring, Lauda post crash, etc etc — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 9, 2023

Despite this view, even those who had success in the race where clearly struggling with the conditions, with both Verstappen and Oscar Piastri having to lie down on the floor of the cooldown room such was their exhaustion.

The problems did not stop there, as a handful of drivers claimed they were left feeling nauseous, with Esteban Ocon even admitting to being sick mid-race within his helmet.

Brundle clearly has a point that in order to compete at the very pinnacle of sport, athletes have to push themselves to the limits.

Yet even the much-loved Sky Sports pundit would agree that safety is paramount when it comes to the wellbeing of the drivers.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1