F1 drivers' penalty points: Gasly on race ban tightrope
F1 News
F1 drivers' penalty points: Gasly on race ban tightrope
Pierre Gasly has just two points from a race ban after again being penalised at the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The Frenchman has amassed his entire 10-point haul since May, meaning that he will have to successfully navigate the final two races but the first seven of next year almost without putting a single foot wrong if he is to avoid a ban.
His latest sanction came alongside a five-second time penalty for forcing Lance Stroll off the track. Had he handed back the position gained in the move, he likely would have escaped without any further action being taken.
Alongside time penalties, driving infringements also carry penalty points to ensure driving standards are maintained.
These points expire after 12 months have elapsed, but will result in a race ban should 12 points be accrued during this period.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
George Russell - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Austrian GP
|Two
|10th July 2023
|Causing a collision
|US GP
|Two
|23rd October 2023
|Causing a collision
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Five points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Qatar GP
|Two
|21st November 2022
|Ignoring double yellows in qualifying
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|5th December 2022
|Leaving the track and gaining an advantage
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Two
|5th December 2022
|Causing a collision
Sergio Perez - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|Two
|2nd October 2023
|Falling too far behind the safety car
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Japanese GP
|One
|9th October 2023
|Leaving the track and gaining an advantage
Carlos Sainz - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - One point
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Austrian GP
|One
|10th July 2023
|Exceeding track limits
Daniel Ricciardo - Six points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|25th March 2023
|Impeding during qualifying
|Miami GP
|One
|8th May 2023
|Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage
|Hungarian GP
|Two
|31st July 2023
|Causing a collision
|Mexico City GP
|Two
|30th October 2023
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Fernando Alonso - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|Two
|8th May 2023
|Causing a collision
|Miami GP
|One
|8th May 2023
|Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage
|Canadian GP
|One
|19th June 2023
|Weaving while defending
Esteban Ocon - Five points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Bahrain GP
|Two
|20th March 2023
|Causing a collision
|Monaco GP
|One
|29th May 2023
|Causing a collision
|French GP
|Two
|24th July 2023
|Causing a collision