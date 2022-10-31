F1 drivers' penalty points: Gasly on race ban tightrope

Welcome to GPFans

Pierre Gasly has just two points from a race ban after again being penalised at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has amassed his entire 10-point haul since May, meaning that he will have to successfully navigate the final two races but the first seven of next year almost without putting a single foot wrong if he is to avoid a ban.

His latest sanction came alongside a five-second time penalty for forcing Lance Stroll off the track. Had he handed back the position gained in the move, he likely would have escaped without any further action being taken.

Alongside time penalties, driving infringements also carry penalty points to ensure driving standards are maintained.

These points expire after 12 months have elapsed, but will result in a race ban should 12 points be accrued during this period.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

George Russell - Four points

WherePointsExpiresReason
Austrian GPTwo10th July 2023Causing a collision
US GPTwo23rd October 2023Causing a collision

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Five points

WherePointsExpiresReason
Qatar GPTwo21st November 2022Ignoring double yellows in qualifying
Saudi Arabian GPOne5th December 2022Leaving the track and gaining an advantage
Saudi Arabian GPTwo5th December 2022Causing a collision

Sergio Perez - Two points

WherePointsExpiresReason
Singapore GPTwo2nd October 2023Falling too far behind the safety car

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - One point

WherePointsExpiresReason
Japanese GPOne9th October 2023Leaving the track and gaining an advantage

Carlos Sainz - Zero points

McLaren

Lando Norris - One point

WherePointsExpiresReason
Austrian GPOne10th July 2023Exceeding track limits

Daniel Ricciardo - Six points

WherePointsExpiresReason
Saudi Arabian GPOne25th March 2023Impeding during qualifying
Miami GPOne8th May 2023Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage
Hungarian GPTwo31st July 2023Causing a collision
Mexico City GPTwo30th October 2023Causing a collision

Alpine

Fernando Alonso - Four points

WherePointsExpiresReason
Miami GPTwo8th May 2023Causing a collision
Miami GPOne8th May 2023Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage
Canadian GPOne19th June 2023Weaving while defending

Esteban Ocon - Five points

WherePointsExpiresReason
Bahrain GPTwo20th March 2023Causing a collision
Monaco GPOne29th May 2023Causing a collision
French GPTwo24th July 2023Causing a collision

