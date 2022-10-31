F1 drivers' penalty points: Gasly on race ban tightrope

Sam Hall

Monday 31 October 2022 12:30

Pierre Gasly has just two points from a race ban after again being penalised at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has amassed his entire 10-point haul since May, meaning that he will have to successfully navigate the final two races but the first seven of next year almost without putting a single foot wrong if he is to avoid a ban.

His latest sanction came alongside a five-second time penalty for forcing Lance Stroll off the track. Had he handed back the position gained in the move, he likely would have escaped without any further action being taken.

Alongside time penalties, driving infringements also carry penalty points to ensure driving standards are maintained.

These points expire after 12 months have elapsed, but will result in a race ban should 12 points be accrued during this period.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Austrian GP Two 10th July 2023 Causing a collision US GP Two 23rd October 2023 Causing a collision

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Five points

Where Points Expires Reason Qatar GP Two 21st November 2022 Ignoring double yellows in qualifying Saudi Arabian GP One 5th December 2022 Leaving the track and gaining an advantage Saudi Arabian GP Two 5th December 2022 Causing a collision

Sergio Perez - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Singapore GP Two 2nd October 2023 Falling too far behind the safety car

Charles Leclerc - One point

Where Points Expires Reason Japanese GP One 9th October 2023 Leaving the track and gaining an advantage

Carlos Sainz - Zero points

Lando Norris - One point

Where Points Expires Reason Austrian GP One 10th July 2023 Exceeding track limits

Daniel Ricciardo - Six points

Where Points Expires Reason Saudi Arabian GP One 25th March 2023 Impeding during qualifying Miami GP One 8th May 2023 Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage Hungarian GP Two 31st July 2023 Causing a collision Mexico City GP Two 30th October 2023 Causing a collision

Alpine

Fernando Alonso - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Miami GP Two 8th May 2023 Causing a collision Miami GP One 8th May 2023 Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage Canadian GP One 19th June 2023 Weaving while defending

Esteban Ocon - Five points