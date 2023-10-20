F1 Qualifying: United States Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 Qualifying: United States Grand Prix start time and TV channel
Qualifying has proven to deliver some of the highest moments of drama during the 2023 F1 season and more is expected to come at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.
With just one practice session in Austin, Texas, teams will be hoping to nail down ideal set-ups ahead of the battle for pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.
As ever all eyes will be on Red Bull and Max Verstappen who heads into the weekend looking for an astonishing 15th race victory of the season.
With weather expected to provide testing conditions, rivals will be hoping to turn up the heat on the Dutchman for Friday's qualifying session.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday's qualifying in Austin.
F1 Qualifying, United States Grand Prix - start time
Qualifying today (Friday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4pm Friday
UK time (BST): 10pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 11pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 5pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 4pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 2pm Friday
South Africa: 11pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7am Saturday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austin, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.