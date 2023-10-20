F1 Qualifying: United States Grand Prix start time and TV channel

Dan Ripley

Friday 20 October 2023 14:12

Qualifying has proven to deliver some of the highest moments of drama during the 2023 F1 season and more is expected to come at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

With just one practice session in Austin, Texas, teams will be hoping to nail down ideal set-ups ahead of the battle for pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.

As ever all eyes will be on Red Bull and Max Verstappen who heads into the weekend looking for an astonishing 15th race victory of the season.

With weather expected to provide testing conditions, rivals will be hoping to turn up the heat on the Dutchman for Friday's qualifying session.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday's qualifying in Austin.

F1 Qualifying, United States Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Friday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Friday

UK time (BST): 10pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 11pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 5pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 4pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 2pm Friday

South Africa: 11pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7am Saturday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austin, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.