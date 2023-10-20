Dan Ripley

Friday 20 October 2023 12:15 - Updated: 13:24

After the controversial race in Qatar where drivers struggled in the heat, F1 is back in action for this weekend's United States Grand Prix where they could once again be facing testing conditions.

But the heat is on regarding more fronts as another sprint weekend means the event in COTA is restricted to just one practice session ahead of Friday's qualifying later in the day.

That makes it a crucial one hour session for the teams to make sure they have ticked all the right boxes ahead of qualifying and Sunday's race, as well as get a headstart into Saturday's sprint sessions.

Either way, Red Bull are as ever favourites heading into the US Grand Prix, having triumphed easily at the Losail Circuit last time out with three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Here is all you need to know heading into the opening session in Austin.

Free Practice - Friday October 20, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Austin with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Austin): 12.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 6.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 7.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 1.30pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 12.30pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 10.30am Friday

South Africa: 7.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austin, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

