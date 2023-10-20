F1 Practice Today: United States Grand Prix 2023 start time, schedule and TV channel
After the controversial race in Qatar where drivers struggled in the heat, F1 is back in action for this weekend's United States Grand Prix where they could once again be facing testing conditions.
But the heat is on regarding more fronts as another sprint weekend means the event in COTA is restricted to just one practice session ahead of Friday's qualifying later in the day.
That makes it a crucial one hour session for the teams to make sure they have ticked all the right boxes ahead of qualifying and Sunday's race, as well as get a headstart into Saturday's sprint sessions.
Either way, Red Bull are as ever favourites heading into the US Grand Prix, having triumphed easily at the Losail Circuit last time out with three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Here is all you need to know heading into the opening session in Austin.
Free Practice - Friday October 20, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Austin with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Austin): 12.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 6.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7.30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 1.30pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 12.30pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 10.30am Friday
South Africa: 7.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30am Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Austin, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.