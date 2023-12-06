Former F1 driver makes BIZARRE Alonso and team-mate claim

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 6 December 2023 09:57

Former Formula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa has claimed that Lance Stroll has been 'definitely faster' than Fernando Alonso in some races during the 2023 season.

Alonso has enjoyed a superb debut season with Aston Martin after making the somewhat surprising decision to join the team in the wake of Sebastian Vettel's retirement.

The F1 veteran quickly showed his class with a flurry of early podiums, eventually going on to wrap up P4 in the drivers' standings, level on points with Charles Leclerc but ahead of the Ferrari star on results countback.

Stroll meanwhile finished down in P10, some 132 points behind his Aston Martin team-mate, but despite amassing a total of less than half of Alonso's tally for the season, De la Rosa has insisted that the Canadian has proven himself to be faster than the two-time world champion on occasion this year.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a superb first season with Aston Martin in 2023

Lance Stroll finished the season P10 in the drivers' standings

Stroll faster than Alonso?

“He has been flying the last few races,” De la Rosa told the F1 Nation podcast after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Okay, there have been races where they have been difficult and we’ve been at the back, Mexico, Austin, starting from the pit lane, but he’s been incredibly fast.

“And some races definitely faster than Fernando. And this has impressed me from Lance. His capacity really to improve, to learn and to grow stronger.

"Today [after the race] was an example of that, he qualified P13, he finished P10 and he was catching the group in front, so it was a strong finish, definitely.”

