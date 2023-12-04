F1 pundit warns Aston Martin over Alonso future decision

Sam Cook

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has warned Aston Martin that they must show Fernando Alonso some love or risk losing their star man.

The veteran left Alpine for pastures new at the end of 2022 after two seasons of midfield running alongside Esteban Ocon.

Instead, Alonso decided to explore the options of Sebastian Vettel's vacant seat with Aston Martin after admitting he felt a 'lack of professionalism' at the Enstone team.

While that move has more than paid off for him, allowing him to enjoy what he believes to be his 'best season ever' in 2023 after eight podiums, his age has led to one or two questions about his post-2024 future.

Alonso's future

By the time his current contract is up, Alonso will be 43, and Kravitz believes that Aston Martin will need to show that they want him to stick around.

"We've learnt from Alpine haven't we," Kravitz told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"I've forgotten his name, he's been gone so long... Laurent Rossi, that's it. And, by extension, I guess Otmar [Szafnauer], although I think it was Laurent Rossi's fault.

"You better commit to Fernando Alonso long term and leave it up to Fernando to decide when he has had enough, otherwise you will invoke his ire."

