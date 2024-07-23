F1 star suggests costly factor behind DECLINE for major rivals' dominance
F1 star suggests costly factor behind DECLINE for major rivals' dominance
Oscar Piastri believes the new budget restrictions are helping to narrow the gap between customer cars and Formula 1's elite.
Since the turn of the century, the sport has seen its fair share of single-team dominance, with a recurring pattern of one constructor nailing the new regulations and sailing away into the distance - with Red Bull being the latest examples of this.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner takes SLY dig at Red Bull rival as Hamilton involved in spicy exchange
READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident However, typically, it is works teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes that have been successful, as the advantage of having creative control over every aspect of their car enables them to crush their customer opponents, who, forced to borrow parts from their wealthier counterparts, are usually left fitting square pegs into round holes.
In an attempt to level the playing field - and control the spiralling costs of competing in the sport - F1 introduced a budget cap, which restricts the amount of money teams can spend building their car.
How is the budget cap impacting F1?
Since the implementation of the budget cap, McLaren, who themselves use Mercedes engines, have thrived, and are now in a championship battle with Red Bull for the constructors' title.
Hungarian Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri has now said that the budget cap has allowed his team, and other teams like Aston Martin and Haas, to compete more fairly with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.
Speaking during the Hungarian GP press conference, he said: "Yeah, I mean, I don't think you need to be a works team to win an F1...I think it's got much less significance than it did. So, yeah, I think you can be a customer team, so to speak, and put up a really strong fight."
READ MORE: Newey reveals key Horner relationship change
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star suggests costly factor behind DECLINE for major rivals' dominance
- 45 minutes ago
Why Red Bull MUST make one of the biggest decisions in their F1 history now
- 1 hour ago
Kravitz delivers BRUTAL Verstappen jab after dramatic Hamilton clash
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen tipped to replace Hamilton despite Mercedes FEUD
- 3 hours ago
Schumacher slams 'STUPID' McLaren
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep