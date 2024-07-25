F1 star 'didn't talk' after CONTROVERSIAL team orders flout

A Formula 1 star has opened up after his team-mate appeared to defy team orders during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

At the front of the grid, Lando Norris took an age to give back first position to Oscar Piastri, having been allowed to undercut him by his McLaren team in order to protect the one-two in the race.

This led to many emotional team radio calls to the Brit, before Norris eventually decided to let Piastri back through to claim his maiden grand prix victory.

Further down the order, a similar scenario was happening, and it appeared as though one team-mate wasn't quite as accommodating as Norris.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were the subject of controversy

Lance Stroll also appeared to defy team orders in Hungary

Alonso talks Stroll team orders mix up

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had been allowed to overtake his veteran team-mate Fernando Alonso in order to go and chase down Yuki Tsunoda in ninth.

However, the Canadian could not overtake the RB star, and ended up finishing 10th, taking Alonso's final points-scoring position away from him.

Social media posts revealed Stroll had been asked to give Alonso back his position at the end of the race, yet the pair finished 10th and 11th respectively, with Alonso behind.

Now, the two-time world champion has opened up on the incident, suggesting that he had considered allowing Stroll to continue ahead of him given that he was fighting with Tsunoda right until the end of the race.

"For one second, it was 'you will get back the position two laps to the end'," Alonso revealed to GPFans and select media ahead of the Belgian GP weekend.

"But then I was seeing that they were fighting, and at one point I was close to saying ‘don’t worry about the position' because you never know until the last corner, and then it was not happening and I understood that he was fighting with Tsunoda until the last corner, and we didn’t even talk in the briefing to be honest."

