F1 champion launches MEGA rant at FIA after crash verdict 'error'

One Formula 1 driver was left visibly infuriated and verbally critical with F1's governing body at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In what was an eventful and hot-headed weekend in the baking Budapest heat, several stars crossed the line unhappy.

Even first-time F1 winner Oscar Piastri cut a somewhat subdued figure after a messy team orders ordeal at McLaren led Lando Norris to relinquish the lead late on having undercut the Australian earlier in the race.

The most obviously apoplectic driver was Max Verstappen, with his string of expletive-filled team radio calls blasting anything and everyone from strategy to car performance to the stewards and Lewis Hamilton after the pair's crash.

However, it was F1's other active world champion, Fernando Alonso, who took serious issue with the FIA in Hungary.

Fernando Alonso has had a challenging 2024 thus far

Aston Martin's 2023 pace has not carried over to the 2024 car

Why was Fernando Alonso unhappy in Hungary?

Alonso has often been a frustrated figure in the paddock of late. He and Aston Martin's stellar 2023 form has not carried into 2024, with the team firmly detached from the top four and scrapping just to get into Q3 and the points in recent events.

Though both green cars did make it to the final qualifying shootout in Budapest, the Spaniard's recent woes were compounded when the session was red flagged after Yuki Tsunoda's shunt.

Alonso was seen remonstrating with an FIA official after the session, throwing his jacket and cap to the floor and flailing his arms in frustration.

Whilst undoubtably poor behaviour, the stimulus for this reaction has become clearer in the aftermath of the grand prix.

When the red flag was thrown, Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll returned to the pit lane having abandoned their laps, and were directed into parc fermé even though the session had not officially ended with over two minutes still on the clock.

Fans initially suggested that Alonso had been mixed up with the Apex filming cars, one of which was parked in front of the 42-year-old when he was erroneously stopped.

However, Autosport understand that the Aston Martin duo were directed into parc fermé after the crash 'because the early communication was that the session would not be able to restart after Tsunoda's red flag.'

The cars were quickly redirected back into the pit lane, though Alonso had to re-fit his steering wheel and have his seatbelt straps secured again.

The two-time champion was frustrated with the organisation of the session.

"In Q3... The FIA sometimes gets it right and sometimes makes gross errors," said Alonso to Spanish TV station DAZN.

"Today they made one, because they red-flagged when I was in the last corner, which is surprising."

"When there is an accident at Turn 8 [he meant Turn 5] they normally wait for the cars to complete their laps, or that's the spoken rule.

"This going into the parc fermé, then opening it again and that doesn't normally happen," he added.

Motorsport.com report that 'the requirement of the medical car and the scale of the incident meant that it was felt a red flag was more appropriate'.

Whilst other cars ran again in the resumed session, Alonso remained in the garage, though he said that this was because he had no more soft tyres left to use.

