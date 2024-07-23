close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges

Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges

Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges

Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges

New, unseen footage has emerged of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Both drivers came out of the situation unscathed and were able to continue, but a frustrated Verstappen took himself out of contention for a podium finish, and could only bring his car home in fifth.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident

The Red Bull driver seethed at his team over the radio throughout the race, having been left unhappy by what he described as a 's***' strategy that the team had put him on.

Verstappen was undercut by both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on two separate occasions, leaving him needing to bridge huge gaps in front of him in a car that was struggling for pace.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided in Hungary
Max Verstappen spent most of the afternoon complaining on team radio

What happened between Hamilton and Verstappen?

This frustration with his team culminated in a desperate dive down the inside of Hamilton's Mercedes heading into Turn 1 while the pair were fighting for the final podium position.

The hurtling Verstappen touched wheels with the seven-time champion, and his car was flung into the air.

After the race, Verstappen refused to accept blame for the incident, much to the dismay of Hamilton.

Now, Sky Sports F1 have unveiled new footage of the incident, including a 360 degree cockpit focus on both drivers' cars.

READ MORE: Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes FIA Hungarian Grand Prix
Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour
F1 Stories

Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

  • Yesterday 22:57
WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship
Hungarian Grand Prix

WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship

  • Yesterday 19:42

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges

  • 38 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Horner blindsided by Verstappen behaviour before Hungary antics

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

McLaren star caught in tangle as Verstappen gives BULLISH response - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Stories

Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 News & Gossip

Marko reveals REPLACEMENT preference in huge Ricciardo blow

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x