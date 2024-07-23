Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges

New, unseen footage has emerged of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Both drivers came out of the situation unscathed and were able to continue, but a frustrated Verstappen took himself out of contention for a podium finish, and could only bring his car home in fifth.

The Red Bull driver seethed at his team over the radio throughout the race, having been left unhappy by what he described as a 's***' strategy that the team had put him on.

Verstappen was undercut by both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on two separate occasions, leaving him needing to bridge huge gaps in front of him in a car that was struggling for pace.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided in Hungary

Max Verstappen spent most of the afternoon complaining on team radio

What happened between Hamilton and Verstappen?

This frustration with his team culminated in a desperate dive down the inside of Hamilton's Mercedes heading into Turn 1 while the pair were fighting for the final podium position.

The hurtling Verstappen touched wheels with the seven-time champion, and his car was flung into the air.

After the race, Verstappen refused to accept blame for the incident, much to the dismay of Hamilton.

Now, Sky Sports F1 have unveiled new footage of the incident, including a 360 degree cockpit focus on both drivers' cars.

