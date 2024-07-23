Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges
Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges
New, unseen footage has emerged of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Both drivers came out of the situation unscathed and were able to continue, but a frustrated Verstappen took himself out of contention for a podium finish, and could only bring his car home in fifth.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change
READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident
The Red Bull driver seethed at his team over the radio throughout the race, having been left unhappy by what he described as a 's***' strategy that the team had put him on.
Verstappen was undercut by both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on two separate occasions, leaving him needing to bridge huge gaps in front of him in a car that was struggling for pace.
What happened between Hamilton and Verstappen?
This frustration with his team culminated in a desperate dive down the inside of Hamilton's Mercedes heading into Turn 1 while the pair were fighting for the final podium position.
The hurtling Verstappen touched wheels with the seven-time champion, and his car was flung into the air.
After the race, Verstappen refused to accept blame for the incident, much to the dismay of Hamilton.
Now, Sky Sports F1 have unveiled new footage of the incident, including a 360 degree cockpit focus on both drivers' cars.
READ MORE: Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges
- 38 minutes ago
Horner blindsided by Verstappen behaviour before Hungary antics
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change
- 2 hours ago
McLaren star caught in tangle as Verstappen gives BULLISH response - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour
- Yesterday 22:57
Marko reveals REPLACEMENT preference in huge Ricciardo blow
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep