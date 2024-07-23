F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change

Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko has revealed where he is looking to replace the faltering Sergio Perez- and it doesn't swing in Ricciardo's favour.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull reportedly make HUGE alteration to F1 star's contract

One of Red Bull's F1 stars has reportedly been dealt a huge contract alteration after months of intra-team tension.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship

Lewis Hamilton attempted to make amends with Max Verstappen after the Hungarian Grand Prix, following a collision between the pair.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren chief rues Verstappen incident that denied star HISTORIC result

Andrea Stella has bemoaned an incident with Max Verstappen that previously denied his McLaren star a historic result.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

Sky Sports F1 pundits David Croft and Anthony Davidson have hinted at a UK-wide tour inspired by pop sensation Taylor Swift.

➡️ READ MORE

Related