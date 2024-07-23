F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change
Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko has revealed where he is looking to replace the faltering Sergio Perez- and it doesn't swing in Ricciardo's favour.
Red Bull reportedly make HUGE alteration to F1 star's contract
One of Red Bull's F1 stars has reportedly been dealt a huge contract alteration after months of intra-team tension.
Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship
Lewis Hamilton attempted to make amends with Max Verstappen after the Hungarian Grand Prix, following a collision between the pair.
McLaren chief rues Verstappen incident that denied star HISTORIC result
Andrea Stella has bemoaned an incident with Max Verstappen that previously denied his McLaren star a historic result.
Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour
Sky Sports F1 pundits David Croft and Anthony Davidson have hinted at a UK-wide tour inspired by pop sensation Taylor Swift.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep