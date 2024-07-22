WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship
Lewis Hamilton attempted to make amends with Max Verstappen after the Hungarian Grand Prix, following a collision between the pair.
In what looked like a reboot of the 2021 world championship battle, Hamilton and Verstappen collided heading into Turn 1 at the Hungoraring, with Verstappen's car sent hurtling into the air.
While both drivers were able to carry on, Verstappen ruined his chances of a podium, and could only bring his Red Bull car home in fifth.
The incident itself saw Verstappen make a desperate move on Hamilton while the pair were battling for third position, with the Dutchman diving down the inside of Hamilton's Mercedes.
Verstappen had cut a frustrated figure throughout the race, and issued an x-rated rant in the direction of his engineer after being given what he described as a 's***' strategy.
Do Hamilton and Verstappen like each other?
After the race finished, Hamilton was dismayed in his post-race interview to find out that Verstappen had not accepted blame for the collision, while Verstappen was bullish in his defence.
Now, a nice moment between the pair has been revealed in a social media post, with Hamilton quickly looking to diffuse any tension with his former arch nemesis by attempting to 'break the ice'.
#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 | Lewis Hamilton approached Max Verstappen after the race to “break the ice.”— deni (@fiagirly) July 22, 2024
“Nothing really [was said]. I just broke the ice, rather than walk past him. I thought it was the respectful thing. I have no problems.” pic.twitter.com/ZDVlvAMozu
