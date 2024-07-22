close global

WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship

Lewis Hamilton attempted to make amends with Max Verstappen after the Hungarian Grand Prix, following a collision between the pair.

In what looked like a reboot of the 2021 world championship battle, Hamilton and Verstappen collided heading into Turn 1 at the Hungoraring, with Verstappen's car sent hurtling into the air.

While both drivers were able to carry on, Verstappen ruined his chances of a podium, and could only bring his Red Bull car home in fifth.

The incident itself saw Verstappen make a desperate move on Hamilton while the pair were battling for third position, with the Dutchman diving down the inside of Hamilton's Mercedes.

Verstappen had cut a frustrated figure throughout the race, and issued an x-rated rant in the direction of his engineer after being given what he described as a 's***' strategy.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen share a respectful rivalry
Max Verstappen had a frustrating day in Hungary

Do Hamilton and Verstappen like each other?

After the race finished, Hamilton was dismayed in his post-race interview to find out that Verstappen had not accepted blame for the collision, while Verstappen was bullish in his defence.

Now, a nice moment between the pair has been revealed in a social media post, with Hamilton quickly looking to diffuse any tension with his former arch nemesis by attempting to 'break the ice'.

F1 Standings

