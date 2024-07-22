Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Verstappen putdown with extraordinary mic-drop moment

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton delivered a brutal dig at Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in a 'mic-drop' moment after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The two drivers, who famously battled hard for the 2021 drivers' world championship that ended controversially, have not had much of a chance to race each other closely on track in recent seasons, such has been Red Bull's dominance and Mercedes' weakness in comparison. However, things were different in Budapest on Sunday.

With McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looking good for a one-two out front, Hamilton and Verstappen were left to scrap it out for the final podium spot.

On lap 63, Hamilton led the Dutchman, but Verstappen, with DRS down the main straight, decided it was his chance to pass, throwing his Red Bull down the inside of the Mercedes into turn one in what seemed an ambitious move to say the least.

Naturally late on the brakes in trying such an overtake, Verstappen quickly locked up, with his left rear tyre eventually colliding with Hamilton's front right, catapulting the Dutchman into the air and off track. Verstappen was able to continue, but could only manage P5, with Hamilton going on to secure the final spot on the podium and his 200th in the sport.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battling in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton secured P3 and his 200th podium in F1

Lewis Hamilton delivers Max Verstappen dig

The collision was investigated by the FIA, but no further action was taken after it was deemed that neither driver was predominantly to blame for their coming together.

Hamilton appeared to agree with this when discussing the incident in the FIA post-race press conference. However, the seven-time world champion did deliver a dig at his rival before producing a 'mic-drop' moment for comedic effect.

"Yeah. No, I think, I mean, from what I can remember, obviously, we passed a backmarker. I got to the braking zone, and then Max appeared to overtake the car behind me, so I moved over to defend," Hamilton explained, recounting the lap 63 incident.

Lewis Hamilton described the collision with Max Verstappen as a 'racing incident'

"I left enough room in the inside, but Max locked up, and he was going a different trajectory to me. I was going towards, around the corner, and he came shooting across.

"It felt like a racing incident. And it's easy to make mistakes like that. And so I don't feel there should be any hostility.

"But of course, from his side, there always will be."

In reaction to his comments, Norris and Piastri, who were also in the press conference, looked at each other in an amused manner, before Hamilton turned and performed his 'mic-drop' whilst sharing a laugh with the McLaren pair.

