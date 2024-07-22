Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

Sky Sports F1 pundits David Croft and Anthony Davidson have hinted at a UK-wide tour inspired by pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Both Croft and Davidson have a become a staple of Sky Sports' coverage over the years, with Crofty's iconic commentary on dramatic events, and Davidson's insight as a former Formula 1 driver, and a current Mercedes simulator and demonstration driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes swipe at Hamilton as FIA launch investigation

READ MORE: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race

Their skills were brilliantly deployed once again last weekend, during the enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri became a first-time grand prix winner at the Hungaroring, but not after much deliberation from his team with Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's rivalry erupted once again.

David Croft has become a staple of Sky's F1 coverage

Anthony Davidson is a former Formula 1 driver

Taylor Swift F1 fandom

Known for their quick wit and off-topic rambles, Croft and Davidson produced a hilarious moment during Hungarian GP practice, suggesting they would like to go on a UK tour.

Referencing all of the Swift iconography present at the circuit in Budapest, both pundits revealed they were fans of the pop sensation.

Inspired by Swift, Croft and Davidson then joked they would like to go on an 'errors' tour in a hilarious play on words with Swift's world-famous Eras tour.

“There are Taylor Swift references everywhere you look here," Croft commented.

“Anthony and I are doing an Anthony Davidson and David Croft errors tour, it’ll be so much better!

“We play the social clubs up and down the country, forget your stadium gigs.”

“Think of how many errors we’ve made," Davidson chimed in.

Of course, they are not the only F1-related fans of Taylor Swift's music. Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly attended one of the singer's Milan dates earlier this month, while lots of 'errors' tour jokes have been made surrounding under pressure F1 drivers.

Sergio Pérez - The Errors Tour



Todo show é o mesmo repertório!



De @f1trollofficial pic.twitter.com/hhNFFPhuSk — Estagiário da F1 (@EstagiariodaF1) July 20, 2024

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident

Related