Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour
Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour
Sky Sports F1 pundits David Croft and Anthony Davidson have hinted at a UK-wide tour inspired by pop sensation Taylor Swift.
Both Croft and Davidson have a become a staple of Sky Sports' coverage over the years, with Crofty's iconic commentary on dramatic events, and Davidson's insight as a former Formula 1 driver, and a current Mercedes simulator and demonstration driver.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes swipe at Hamilton as FIA launch investigation
READ MORE: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race
Their skills were brilliantly deployed once again last weekend, during the enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri became a first-time grand prix winner at the Hungaroring, but not after much deliberation from his team with Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's rivalry erupted once again.
Taylor Swift F1 fandom
Known for their quick wit and off-topic rambles, Croft and Davidson produced a hilarious moment during Hungarian GP practice, suggesting they would like to go on a UK tour.
Referencing all of the Swift iconography present at the circuit in Budapest, both pundits revealed they were fans of the pop sensation.
Inspired by Swift, Croft and Davidson then joked they would like to go on an 'errors' tour in a hilarious play on words with Swift's world-famous Eras tour.
“There are Taylor Swift references everywhere you look here," Croft commented.
“Anthony and I are doing an Anthony Davidson and David Croft errors tour, it’ll be so much better!
“We play the social clubs up and down the country, forget your stadium gigs.”
“Think of how many errors we’ve made," Davidson chimed in.
Of course, they are not the only F1-related fans of Taylor Swift's music. Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly attended one of the singer's Milan dates earlier this month, while lots of 'errors' tour jokes have been made surrounding under pressure F1 drivers.
Sergio Pérez - The Errors Tour— Estagiário da F1 (@EstagiariodaF1) July 20, 2024
Todo show é o mesmo repertório!
De @f1trollofficial pic.twitter.com/hhNFFPhuSk
READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour
- 49 minutes ago
Marko reveals REPLACEMENT preference in huge Ricciardo blow
- 1 hour ago
McLaren chief rues Verstappen incident that denied star HISTORIC result
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen takes swipe at Hamilton as FIA launch investigation
- 2 hours ago
WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship
- Today 19:42
Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away in struggle with returning F1 problem
- Today 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep