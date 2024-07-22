close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

Sky Sports F1 pundits David Croft and Anthony Davidson have hinted at a UK-wide tour inspired by pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Both Croft and Davidson have a become a staple of Sky Sports' coverage over the years, with Crofty's iconic commentary on dramatic events, and Davidson's insight as a former Formula 1 driver, and a current Mercedes simulator and demonstration driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes swipe at Hamilton as FIA launch investigation

READ MORE: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race

Their skills were brilliantly deployed once again last weekend, during the enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri became a first-time grand prix winner at the Hungaroring, but not after much deliberation from his team with Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's rivalry erupted once again.

David Croft has become a staple of Sky's F1 coverage
Anthony Davidson is a former Formula 1 driver

Taylor Swift F1 fandom

Known for their quick wit and off-topic rambles, Croft and Davidson produced a hilarious moment during Hungarian GP practice, suggesting they would like to go on a UK tour.

Referencing all of the Swift iconography present at the circuit in Budapest, both pundits revealed they were fans of the pop sensation.

Inspired by Swift, Croft and Davidson then joked they would like to go on an 'errors' tour in a hilarious play on words with Swift's world-famous Eras tour.

“There are Taylor Swift references everywhere you look here," Croft commented.

“Anthony and I are doing an Anthony Davidson and David Croft errors tour, it’ll be so much better!

“We play the social clubs up and down the country, forget your stadium gigs.”

“Think of how many errors we’ve made," Davidson chimed in.

Of course, they are not the only F1-related fans of Taylor Swift's music. Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly attended one of the singer's Milan dates earlier this month, while lots of 'errors' tour jokes have been made surrounding under pressure F1 drivers.

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Sky Sports David Croft Anthony Davidson Taylor Swift
WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship
Hungarian Grand Prix

WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship

  • Today 19:42
Nicole Piastri CANCELS event as Sky Sports invent NEW grand prix - Five things you may have missed from the Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

Nicole Piastri CANCELS event as Sky Sports invent NEW grand prix - Five things you may have missed from the Hungarian GP

  • Today 10:57

Latest News

F1 Stories

Sky F1 pundits tease Taylor Swift-inspired tour

  • 49 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Marko reveals REPLACEMENT preference in huge Ricciardo blow

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren chief rues Verstappen incident that denied star HISTORIC result

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen takes swipe at Hamilton as FIA launch investigation

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

WATCH: Hamilton makes first move to repair fractured Verstappen relationship

  • Today 19:42
Max Verstappen

Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away in struggle with returning F1 problem

  • Today 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x