Key Sky F1 absence REVEALED with unusual reason ahead of Austrian GP

The whereabouts of a notable absentee from the Sky Sports F1 presenting team has been revealed.

The TV team typically rotate throughout the arduous, global seasons, especially in 2024, the longest campaign ever with 24 races.

However, one voice which was a constant for viewers since 2012 has been missing from two grand prix weekends already this season.

Lead commentator David Croft was not behind the microphone in Imola, and is now missing Austria, but he has not been spending all of his time off on the sofa watching the action.

Where is David Croft if not Austria?

Croft, known colloquially by fans and colleagues as 'Crofty', had not missed a race in 16 years before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier in the season.

The commentator told the Independent that with the record-breaking length of the F1 calendar, he wanted to remain “fresh for the whole season," as well as dedicating more time to his family.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin has replaced Croft at both events, and is in line to do so in Azerbaijan later this season.

Croft has been spending his weekend off receiving lectures at a university open day with his son at the University of Nottingham, as per his Instagram account.

"University Open Day number 5 with Crofty Junior," he wrote. "Loving the lectures, don’t understand a lot of it but I never went to Uni and Daniel’s clearly cleverer than his Dad, I hope.

"Good luck to you all trying to choose the best place to study, it’s not easy."

Croft will return next week for the British GP at Silverstone, the first of five races between Austria and his next absence in Baku.

