Why isn't David Croft commentating at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 fans will be missing a familiar voice this weekend at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.
David Croft's voice has become synonymous with F1, with his infamous "It's lights out and away we go" catchphrase at the beginning of a race sending chills down the spines of millions of fans around the world.
The 54-year-old's career in sports commentary began long before his F1 days. Having started his journey in hospital radio at Radio Fairfield, he commentated on different events for BBC Radio 5 Live including the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the 2004 Olympics, and even boxing matches, showing an incredible ability to captivate audiences across different sporting landscapes.
In 2006, he took over the station's F1 coverage, inheriting the mantle from the legendary Maurice Hamilton. Alongside seasoned experts including former Super Aguri and Minardi driver Anthony Davidson and pitlane reporters like Ted Kravitz, Croft's infectious enthusiasm became a cornerstone of the BBC's F1 broadcast.
In 2012, Croft's journey took another exciting turn when he joined Sky Sports F1 as their lead commentator, partnering with Martin Brundle. Over the years, his energetic commentary and deep understanding of the sport have played a vital role in shaping Sky's exceptional F1 coverage.
Why Croft is missing Austria
However, fans tuning in for this weekend's Austrian GP in Spielberg will hear a different voice in the commentary box for the second time this season, with the 2024 Emilia-Romagna GP marking the first time Croft had missed a race since joining Sky Sports in 2012.
The reins will be handed over to Harry Benjamin, who impressed with his coverage of the Imola weekend as well as F1 Juniors last year.
However, Croft's decision to step back for three races this year (Imola, Austria and Azerbaijan) is not a cause for concern.
"It's more about keeping fresh for the whole season," Croft explained in an interview with The Independent. "I'm not getting any younger."
Croft also acknowledged the sacrifices he has made for his career and wants to devote some time to his personal life, including his upcoming wedding to Laura Bradley, who is chief of guest services and hospitality at the Aston Martin F1 team.
But, beyond personal commitments, Croft sees this break as an opportunity to gain a fresh perspective.
"I also want to sit and watch a race at home," he continued.
"Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race. I want to see what the viewer sees."
