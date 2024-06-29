F1 News Today: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP
F1 News Today: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP
Christian Horner has found himself thrust amidst a long-running war of words with Jos Verstappen again.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm LATE rule change at Austrian GP
The FIA have made a late change to the rules for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 RECAP: Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity
Crucial Marko role in Ricciardo F1 future REVEALED as talks 'intensify'
Visa Cash App RB chief Peter Bayer has revealed who will play a crucial role in the future of Daniel Ricciardo.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap
The FIA have announced their decision on whether or not to give three-time world champion Max Verstappen a penalty ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team poach key Hamilton championship ally
Williams have unveiled a plethora of new technical hires, including one key to several of Lewis Hamilton's championship-winning cars, as the team aim to return to the front of F1.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions
Max Verstappen has provided an X-rated response to a fan bugbear that he described as a red flag.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Why isn't David Croft commentating at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?
- 5 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP
- 13 minutes ago
Sky F1 pundits deliver 'HARSH' Hamilton criticism after disastrous session
- 35 minutes ago
Jos Verstappen 'DONE' with Horner as Red Bull drama intensifies
- 1 hour ago
FIA confirm LATE rule change at Austrian GP
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix FREE
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug