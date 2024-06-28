Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions
Max Verstappen has provided an X-rated response to a fan bugbear that he described as a red flag.
The three-time world champion's hanker for Formula 1 has often been questioned, not least because of his dispassionate responses to questions during interviews and his clear love for sim racing.
It has been suggested that the Red Bull star could take a break from the sport in 2026, despite being contracted until 2028, allowing himself to reset while casting his eye on the best-performing teams following a huge regulations overhaul.
Now, it appears that those sorts of intricate aspects of racing cars bore Verstappen as he faces more and more attention from adoring fans.
Verstappen slams car enthusiasts
In an Instagram video with SPORTBible, Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez were asked to give their thoughts on various contentious issues, with the pair responding with either a red flag or a green flag.
One such characteristic that arose was people who talk about cars too much, which Verstappen surprisingly takes issue with.
“I get it, but please do not be like that to me,” he joked.
“When people are too excited about their cars and they keep waffling about it I’m like ‘man shut the f*** up.'"
Asked what level of car conversation is acceptable, Verstappen said: “Yeah nice car, but not ‘what do you think of this’ or ‘what do you think of a V12’, ‘what do you think of the engine and how it’s built', you know, ‘have you seen how it’s integrated into the car', it’s like oh my god!"
“We talk about it all the time so when we are with other people like friends or whatever, we don’t want to talk about racing.”
Verstappen caused a red flag of his own during the early stages of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, after his Red Bull worryingly decided to shut down.
