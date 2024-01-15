Horner admits F1 champion Verstappen ‘uncomfortable’ with current Red Bull role

Sam Cook

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen's attitude, while proclaiming that the three-time world champion isn't comfortable with his level of fame.

Verstappen has now won three consecutive world championships, and his level of dominance over the last couple of seasons has enabled the Dutchman to claim multiple Formula 1 records.

This has, of course, elevated his platform to new levels, allowing him to become well-known even outside of the F1 bubble.

Still only 25, Verstappen has an opportunity to become one of the most decorated drivers in the history of motorsport, if Horner and his Red Bull team can continue to provide him with a car capable of winning world championships.

What's Verstappen really like off the track?

Now, Horner has been reflecting on Verstappen's personality and overall demeanour off the track, praising the way in which he conducts his business.

“As a person is he's just a really nice 25-year-old young man that is passionate about his racing, uncomfortable with a level of fame or notoriety that he has now and just wants to do his job – race the car hard," the Brit told the Secrets of Success podcast.

"He's very, very straightforward, very honest and he loves spending time on his Playstation if he's not in a race car.

“Outside of the car is quite a gentle character, inside the car, he's ruthless. I've never met a driver that is is as driven as Max from the moment that he steps into the car, you know, that you're going to get 110 per cent and he will expect 110 per cent back from the moment that that car leaves the garage.”

