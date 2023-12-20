Perez reveals changes in Verstappen's personality

Cal Gaunt

Sergio Perez has revealed how his team-mate Max Verstappen has changed as a person since his breakthrough in F1.

Max Verstappen burst onto the F1 scene in 2015 as the sport's youngest driver at the age of 17, driving for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Despite his youth, Verstappen showcased remarkable skill and confidence, securing a promotion to Red Bull in the middle of his debut season and marking the beginning of his ascent to becoming one of the most formidable drivers in Formula 1.

In 2023, he delivered one of the most dominant periods ever seen in the sport, securing victory in 19 of 22 races and winning his third straight world title without even a hint of a rival challenger.

Sergio Perez failed to match the levels reached by his team-mate Max Verstappen in 2023

Max Verstappen was incredibly dominant in 2023

Perez: Verstappen is 'chilled'

Despite that remarkable success, Perez, who himself has had difficulty in matching the pace of the Dutchman, believes Verstappen is now more relaxed than ever.

"I remember I met him in his first season of F1, I think in Melbourne, and straight away you could see that he was something special," Perez said.

"Something really talented, very confident and ready to go. I think nowadays he's a bit more chilled, confident as well.

"He's always been very confident, though, but he's more chilled, he knows what he can do and it's just... he's a very relaxed boy."

In 2024, Perez will hope to be able to consistently challenge Verstappen for race victories and contribute more significantly to Red Bull's pursuit of both the constructors' and drivers' championships, with his long-term future still up in the air.

