F1 News

Formula 1 fans were left scratching their heads after a recent Red Bull social media post labelled three-time champion Max Verstappen as a lion, yet dubbed Sergio Perez as just a 'friendly dog' instead.

The 2023 season was a tumultuous one for Perez, who despite winning two of the opening four races, would fail to stand on the top step again for the rest of the year.

Aside from a Carlos Sainz victory in Singapore, Verstappen would win every other race – finishing with an incredible record of 19 wins out of a possible 22.

There have often been suggestions that Red Bull have not always been enthralled with Perez as Verstappen's team-mate, with some even alluding to the fact that the Mexican's watertight 2024 drive is under threat.

Sergio Perez claimed victory twice for Red Bull in 2023
Max Verstappen would finish the season with an incredible 19 wins out of 22 races

Perez insulted by Red Bull?

And for those still with suspicions that Red Bull favour Verstappen to Perez, this was only heightened in their latest social media exploit.

The official account of the F1 team posted a picture of Verstappen and Perez simply with the caption: "The lion and the friendly dog" with a wink emoji afterwards.

Verstappen is of course strongly associated with a lion, yet many were left baffled at Perez's likening to a dog, something that could come across as derogatory.

However, there was no malice whatsoever behind the post, with the team cheekily referring to a recent answer from Perez himself when asked what animal he thinks he would be most closely associated with.

Yet this did not stop fans taking to social media to share their shock at what looked to be Red Bull seemingly labelling Perez as a dog.

