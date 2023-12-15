Perez issues Red Bull rallying cry for 2024 F1 season

Tyler Rowlinson

Friday 15 December 2023 11:57

Sergio Perez has issued a rallying cry for the 2024 season as he aims to take the fight for the championship to his team-mate Max Verstappen.

2023 started with a lot of promise for the Mexican, with him winning two of the first four races of the season in Jeddah and Baku and leaving him just six points behind his team-mate heading into Miami.

But what followed was the Dutchman going on a record-breaking ten race win streak and Checo falling into a torrid run of form in qualifying, getting knocked out before Q3 from Spain up until he ended the streak in Hungary.

Sergio Perez was dominated by his team-mate Max Verstappen in 2023

Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races in 2023 while Perez managed two

The Mexican is determined to go one better next season

Perez issues 2024 rallying cry

The pressure began to mount on the 33-year-old, with heavy rumours suggesting that he would be dropped by Red Bull if he did not achieve second place in the standings over Lewis Hamilton.

Thankfully for Perez he would secure Red Bull’s first ever one-two in the championship, but he was more than double the amount of points behind his team-mate, with just two wins compared to Verstappen’s 19.

Despite a season of struggles, Checo is determined to go one better next year and challenge for the world championship.

In a post on X on Thursday, he took the time to thank his team for their efforts in the season as he prepares for 2024.

Cerrando el año junto a las mas de 1400 personas que hacen todo… pic.twitter.com/TNEGI5tIvo — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) December 13, 2023

“Closing the year with more than 1400 people who make all this possible,” he wrote.

“Thank you all for your dedication and effort. Happy holidays to you and your families.

“See you in a few weeks to go for another championship.”

