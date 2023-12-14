Stunning McLaren F1 Christmas decoration officially unveiled

Shay Rogers

Thursday 14 December 2023 15:57

All Formula 1 fans dream of owning a F1 car one day, but McLaren have shown off exactly what it would be like to have one as a Christmas decoration this winter.

The Woking based outfit have taken to social media to share a clip of a car being placed in the front garden of a home in California – an operation which required a crane to put it in place.

Having an F1 car as a Christmas decoration is wild, let alone witnessing it being winched through the air on your average December morning.

The risky operation was a high-stakes affair, with millions of pounds worth of assets all being handled at once.

The car appeared to be an updated variant of their 2021 challenger

Fans joked in the comments that they would like to be in receipt of any other spare McLaren F1 cars that may be lying around this Christmas.

In a post which has received over 6,000 likes, McLaren showed off the magnificent end result - with the car surrounded by an array of lights.

The car itself appears to be mainly made up older parts, adorned with Lando Norris' 2023 livery on the outside.

Deck the halls with boughs of holly…



… and the front garden with a Formula 1 car. 🤩🎄 pic.twitter.com/quDyuO4ly8 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 11, 2023

