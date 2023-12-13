McLaren cheekily assist NBA legend with champagne problems

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 13 December 2023 16:57

McLaren have cheekily played with Lebron James following his NBA in-season tournament victory.

The British outfit, whose driver Lando Norris is renowned for his spectacular podium celebrations, have made a collation of their best champagne sprays and tagged the basketball great in it on their Instagram.

The post has received over 60,000 likes and appears to have gone down well with fans of both F1 and the NBA.

F1 still the king of celebrations

Of course, their explosive strategy doesn’t always come off so successfully, with Norris destroying Max Verstappen’s Hungarian Grand Prix winner's trophy as a result of his over-the-top celebrations earlier on this season.

Thankfully, the expensive trophy was replaced, but it means that drivers keep a little more distance between themselves and Lando on the podium nowadays.

Lando Norris, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen celebrate in Hungary after the winner's trophy was broken

In defence of James, the bottle he was working with was significantly smaller than those handed to F1 drivers to spray after finishing in the top three.

We’ve seen another basketball legend in the form of Shaquille O’Neal on the F1 podium before, so maybe one day James will visit McLaren to take some first-hand tips from Norris.

