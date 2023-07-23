Matthew Hobkinson

Lando Norris BROKE Max Verstappen's Hungarian Grand Prix trophy during wild celebrations on the podium at the Hungaroring.

Norris crossed the line in P2, a staggering 33.7s behind Verstappen. The pair were joined on the podium by Sergio Perez, who shook off recent poor form and a disappointing qualifying to return to the top three.

Lewis Hamilton came home in P4 despite starting on pole, while Oscar Piastri rounded off another superb weekend for McLaren with a fifth-place finish.

There were jubilant scenes for McLaren yet again at the chequered flag, particularly for Norris, who has now recorded successive P2 finishes following his heroics at his home race in Silverstone.

Norris breaks Verstappen's P1 trophy

Lando Norris made it back-to-back P2 finishes at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Yet as the 23-year-old went to join in with the traditional champagne-spraying celebrations – slamming the base of his bottle on the floor to generate more fizz – the McLaren man got a little carried away.

Norris' champagne slamming accidentally caused Verstappen's P1 trophy to fall off the top-step of the podium, bouncing down onto the main platform with a piece of the award breaking off in the process.

Upon realising what he had done, Norris had his face in his hands filled with embarrassment. Yet as the confetti fell, the pair were seen to be laughing and joking about the incident, with the result clearly mattering more to Verstappen than the trophy itself.

Record broken ✅ Trophy broken 🫣 @McLarenF1 👀 pic.twitter.com/n2UIUAQ23s — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 23, 2023

