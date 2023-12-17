Horner gives Perez warning over Red Bull seat

Sam Cook

Sunday 17 December 2023 16:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat is 'his to lose' amid rumours that the team may be looking to replace the Mexican once his contract runs out at the end of 2024.

Perez has been vastly outperformed by his team-mate Max Verstappen over the course of the three seasons that they have spent together, with the latter winning three consecutive world championships.

In 2023, Verstappen claimed 19 race victories, while Perez could only manage two in a car that has been described by Horner as being the 'most successful in history'.

The Mexican's contract runs out at the end of 2024, a point that Horner repeatedly had to put across during 2023 as rumours swirled of a potential return to Red Bull for Daniel Ricciardo.

Sergio Perez's poor performances in 2023 have left him seriously needing to impress his Red Bull team in 2024

There are a number of potential suitors waiting to step into Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat

Christian Horner has sent a warning out to Sergio Perez ahead of 2024

Perez under pressure

Now, with big decisions having to be made over the course of the 2024 season, Horner has provided his support to Perez, saying he has what it takes to tie down a new contract.

“Checo works best when he is under pressure, that is what I have seen with him during his time with us," he told Sky Sports F1's end-of-year review show.

"You know, he is in the seat, it is his seat to lose and I think there is nothing pre-established for 2025, and we need him at full speed in 24 races next year to accumulate points and achieve victories."

