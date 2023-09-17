F1 Results Today: Singapore Grand Prix times and positions

Chris Deeley

Carlos Sainz took the victory in a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, breaking Max Verstappen's 10-race run of wins.

The Spaniard held off a train of cars in the closing laps, including Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell – the latter crashing out of third place late on.

Verstappen, who started 11th after a disastrous qualifying session on Saturday, pushed the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc right to the flag for fifth place and a handful of points.

Singapore Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Marina Bay is as follows:

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.812s

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.269s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +21.177s

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +21.441s

6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +38.441s

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.479s

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +54.534s

9. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1:05.918s

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:12.116s

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:13.417s

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:23.649s

13. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:26.201s

14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:26.889s

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:27.603s

16. George Russell [Mercedes] - DNF

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF

18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - DNF

19. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - DNF

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNS

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton

