F1 Results Today: Singapore Grand Prix times and positions
Carlos Sainz took the victory in a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, breaking Max Verstappen's 10-race run of wins.
The Spaniard held off a train of cars in the closing laps, including Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell – the latter crashing out of third place late on.
Verstappen, who started 11th after a disastrous qualifying session on Saturday, pushed the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc right to the flag for fifth place and a handful of points.
Singapore Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from Marina Bay is as follows:
1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.812s
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.269s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +21.177s
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +21.441s
6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +38.441s
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +41.479s
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +54.534s
9. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1:05.918s
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:12.116s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:13.417s
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:23.649s
13. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:26.201s
14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:26.889s
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:27.603s
16. George Russell [Mercedes] - DNF
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF
18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - DNF
19. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - DNF
20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNS
Fastest Lap
Lewis Hamilton
