Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case
Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case
A key Formula 1 rights owner has been charged with allegedly abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, and separately with obstructing justice.
The Singapore Grand Prix has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since 2008, with the night race around the streets of the Marina Bay Circuit providing enthralling drama for the last 16 years (barring a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic).
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED
READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
2024's event saw Lando Norris claim a stunning victory by over 20 seconds to nearest championship rival Max Verstappen, reducing his championship lead to just 52 points.
It was the first race at the circuit to not have at least one safety car, with incidents often around the corner at a track which will stay on the calendar until at least 2028, after an extension to its contract was signed in 2022.
Singapore GP rights owner in alleged corruption scandal
Now, the owner of the rights to the race has been charged in a major corruption case involving the country's former transport minister, S. Iswaran.
Ong Beng Seng has been charged with allegedly giving certain gifts to Iswaran, who has resigned from his position having been found guilty of receiving gifts while in office.
It is alleged that Seng gave Iswaran tickets to the F1 race, Premier League matches and a ride on a private jet - gifts that reportedly total more than £220,000.
Seng was arrested by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in July 2023, and has now been charged.
He has not entered a plea but his company, Hotel Properties Ltd, have asked for a trading halt following the news of his charging.
GPFans have contacted the Singapore GP for comment.
READ MORE: Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner BLAME claim made as Red Bull exits pile up
- 20 minutes ago
Damning FIA verdict given as Verstappen row rages
- 1 hour ago
McLaren SIGN former F1 driver's teen sensation son
- 2 hours ago
Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED
- Today 06:58
Hamilton issues MAJOR health update as Ricciardo spotted with NEW team - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec