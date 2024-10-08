close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case

Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case

Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case

Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case

A key Formula 1 rights owner has been charged with allegedly abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, and separately with obstructing justice.

The Singapore Grand Prix has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since 2008, with the night race around the streets of the Marina Bay Circuit providing enthralling drama for the last 16 years (barring a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED

READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement

2024's event saw Lando Norris claim a stunning victory by over 20 seconds to nearest championship rival Max Verstappen, reducing his championship lead to just 52 points.

It was the first race at the circuit to not have at least one safety car, with incidents often around the corner at a track which will stay on the calendar until at least 2028, after an extension to its contract was signed in 2022.

Lando Norris won the 2024 Singapore GP
The Singapore GP has witnessed many dramatic moments

Singapore GP rights owner in alleged corruption scandal

Now, the owner of the rights to the race has been charged in a major corruption case involving the country's former transport minister, S. Iswaran.

Ong Beng Seng has been charged with allegedly giving certain gifts to Iswaran, who has resigned from his position having been found guilty of receiving gifts while in office.

It is alleged that Seng gave Iswaran tickets to the F1 race, Premier League matches and a ride on a private jet - gifts that reportedly total more than £220,000.

Seng was arrested by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in July 2023, and has now been charged.

He has not entered a plea but his company, Hotel Properties Ltd, have asked for a trading halt following the news of his charging.

GPFans have contacted the Singapore GP for comment.

READ MORE: Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris
'PECULIAR' Ricciardo decision prompts rival calls for major change
Red Bull

'PECULIAR' Ricciardo decision prompts rival calls for major change

  • September 25, 2024 09:55
Ricciardo RUINS Norris v Verstappen Abu Dhabi showdown - Five things you may have missed from the Singapore GP
Singapore Grand Prix

Ricciardo RUINS Norris v Verstappen Abu Dhabi showdown - Five things you may have missed from the Singapore GP

  • September 23, 2024 10:59

Latest News

Red Bull Turmoil

Horner BLAME claim made as Red Bull exits pile up

  • 20 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Damning FIA verdict given as Verstappen row rages

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren SIGN former F1 driver's teen sensation son

  • 2 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED

  • Today 06:58
GPFans Recap

Hamilton issues MAJOR health update as Ricciardo spotted with NEW team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x