Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash
Racing star turned Formula 1 pundit Billy Monger has been banned from driving after admitting to driving without care on public roads.
Monger has rightly become an inspirational figure to many in recent years in the wake of a tragic accident in 2017 that resulted in both of his legs being amputated.
The 25-year-old continued to race despite the above and has also taken to television presenting duties, regularly appearing as a pundit on Channel 4's F1 coverage and even being part of Channel 4's Paris 2024 Paralympics team.
Currently, Monger is also in training to take on the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in association with Comic Relief - a 'brutal 17 hour, 140.6-mile race' featuring swimming, cycling and running designed to push the body and the mind to its limits.
Billy Monger banned from driving
Unfortunately for Monger, he has now been dealt a big setback, with Guildford Magistrates Court banning him from getting behind the wheel after he pleaded guilty to driving without care on January 19th earlier this year.
Monger is reported to have collided with three parked cars and demolished a garden wall having lost control of his vehicle whilst speeding.
Witnesses estimated that the car was going between 40-50 mph in a 30 mph zone, and at the time, Monger is reported to have already had six points on his driving license after two previous speeding offences.
Despite the court hearing that Monger wanted to retain his license to aid his restricted mobility and training for the Ironman World Championship, the court instead disqualified the 25-year-old for 49 days and fined him £1,846, with £110 costs and a £748 victim surcharge.
As per the Daily Mail, Bench Chair Ann Whelan told Monger: "We note your previous driving record and will not depart from the guidelines,"
"From this moment in time you are a disqualified driver and cannot drive. If you do so it is a serious offence you could go to prison for."
