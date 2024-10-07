F1 News Today: Wolff reveals SHOCK signing as Newey slams FIA over false claim
Susie Wolff has revealed a shock Ferrari signing, as her husband and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff prepare to lose Lewis Hamilton to the Scuderia for 2025.
Newey slams FIA after falling for fake claim
Amanda Newey has criticised the FIA in a since deleted post after falling for a fake Hawk Tuah girl claim regarding the United States Grand Prix.
Hamilton teases F1 movie star over Silverstone error
Lewis Hamilton has reportedly teased an F1 movie star over making a major error at Silverstone.
Kelly Piquet reveals UNUSUAL Verstappen nickname
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has revealed an unusual nickname for the three-time Formula 1 world champion.
McLaren unveil most powerful car ever in EPIC social media reveal
McLaren have unveiled their most powerful car ever in an epic social media reveal launched on the 50th anniversary of their first F1 championship win.
Latest News
F1 boss hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT after Red Bull snub
- 39 minutes ago
- 1
F1 News Today: Wolff reveals SHOCK signing as Newey slams FIA over false claim
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton admits SAFETY concerns as Ricciardo 'search' begins - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:27
Geri Horner 'WON'T be tamed' in latest venture
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo ‘search’ underway following Red Bull axing
- Yesterday 21:57
McLaren unveil most powerful car ever in EPIC social media reveal
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec