F1 boss hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT after Red Bull snub
Daniel Ricciardo could be done with racing altogether following his Formula 1 exit, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has hinted.
After plenty of speculation over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Ricciardo officially received the axe from Visa Cash App RB late last month, putting an end to his 2024 season and potentially his career.
The popular Australian will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remaining six rounds of the year, with the young Kiwi set to be evaluated ahead of potentially being given a full-time seat on the grid for 2025.
Ricciardo, meanwhile, has very limited options if he does want to stay on the F1 grid in 2025, although he is said to have received offers to remain in the sport.
Will Daniel Ricciardo retire?
One offer that Ricciardo has had is from Red Bull, who are keen to keep the popular star in-house in some sort of ambassadorial capacity.
Whether or not Ricciardo goes for this, or indeed races again is not certain, though, according to Marko.
"We have had a conversation and it is clear that we are interested," explained Marko to Motorsport Total.
"He is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers, especially in the United States.
"But he wants time to consider his entire future. I don't think he will enter any other racing category. And, on the other hand, if he is no longer actively racing, will he still want these PR activities at all?
"Ricciardo also has a lot of money in the bank and I would say it is a life decision for him to decide how he wants to shape his future life."
Change your timezone:
