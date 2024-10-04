Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return

Daniel Ricciardo may soon be making a return to the Formula 1 paddock, but not in the way fans are used to seeing him.

The popular Australian recently lost his seat at Visa Cash App RB following a largely underwhelming 2024 season to date.

Ricciardo is set to be replaced by young Kiwi Liam Lawson from the next race onwards, with the new VCARB driver no doubt keen to impress with a vacant seat within the team remaining available for next season.

In terms of Ricciardo, though, he is said to already be attracting "offers aplenty", setting the stage for a potential return to the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo recently lost his seat at VCARB

Daniel Ricciardo failed to impress throughout 2024 before being axed

Daniel Ricciardo 2025 offers

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, F1 commentator Alex Jacques highlighted the widespread interest in the charismatic Australian.

"I know he’s got offers aplenty already," Jacques said.

"I think the media work is going to be nailed on for him. I think he’ll be back in a Formula 1 paddock at some point."

Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner, has long been a fan favourite thanks to his infectious humour and larger-than-life presence.

His potential shift to a media role could see him remain a fixture in the sport, even after his racing career with Red Bull's development team came to an end.

Daniel Ricciardo always brought a huge grin to the F1 paddock

Despite also discussing other potential racing ventures, Jacques is confident that Ricciardo will remain closely tied to Formula 1, particularly in a broadcasting capacity.

"I think he’ll be in close proximity to you [Coulthard] when you’re doing your punditry. I think he’ll be back in the paddock very, very quickly," Jacques concluded.

Ricciardo’s next move is eagerly anticipated, with fans and pundits alike keen to see how the Australian will navigate this new phase of his career.

Whether it’s another racing series, F1 commentary, or a mix of both, one thing is certain — Daniel Ricciardo won’t be far from the spotlight.

