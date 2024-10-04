Hamilton sends fans WILD with huge announcement

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has sent his fans wild on social media with an exciting announcement.

The seven-time world champion spun the Formula 1 world into a frenzy when he announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari for 2025.

Hamilton has secured a historic legacy with the team, having earned six world titles and 84 race wins at Mercedes so far.

However, his move to Ferrari could mark a historic stage in his career, with Hamilton seeking a record-breaking eighth world title, and go on better than Scuderia legend Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a record breaking career at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton teases fans with exciting new venture

As well as being one of the most successful F1 drivers’ of all time, Hamilton is also involved in various projects outside of motorsport.

The 39-year-old founded Mission 44, to provide a more inclusive future for young people and help them secure employment opportunities regardless of backgrounds.

Hamilton is also involved in the world of fashion, and collaborated with the brand Tommy Hilfiger in 2018, launching his very own collection named TOMMYXLEWIS.

The British star has recently driven his fans wild with another fashion announcement, by teasing a brand new drop of his clothing line ‘Plus 44’.

Hamilton has previously worked with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami on designs for his brand, with the most recent teaser post revealing very little regarding the next collection's theme.

'Plus 44' rarely releases new merchandise, and Hamilton's fans were quick to reveal their excitement in the comments section with one fan @albany.b11 writing “I NEED to get something this time around.”

Others continued to reveal how ‘excited’ they were, as the champion keeps his fans hanging by a thread for his latest drop.

"OMD LETS GOOO 🤭🤭" another fan commented, whilst others even called for the Mercedes star to host a pop-up store at the next race in Austin.

