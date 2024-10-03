Hamilton EXCITED to start a family as F1 star issues major update

Lewis Hamilton has discussed the prospect of starting a family whilst still being involved in Formula 1.

The seven-time world champion is currently competing in his 18th season at the pinnacle of motorsport racing, and has no plans to retire any time soon.

His desire to add more silverware to his collection remains as strong as ever, as evidenced by his decision to join Ferrari next season.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed remarkable success at Mercedes since arriving in 2013, but has aired his frustrations over recent years having seen the team fall behind their main rivals.

Could kids be on the cards for Hamilton?

It's been an up-and-down campaign for Hamilton in his final year with the Brackley-based outfit.

Early season struggles were soon swept aside following an emotional victory at Silverstone - his first in almost three years - before quickly following it up with a win in Belgium.

That success raised hopes that both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell could be competitive in the final stages of the season, but they have been a long way off the pace since returning from the summer break.

Now, with just six races left in the Mercedes cockpit, Hamilton has been starting to think about his future, both on and off the track.

Hamilton questions whether he could be successful in F1 if he had children

In an interview with The Times, the Brit - who is currently single - confessed his intention to one day start a family, but admitted that it would be almost impossible for him to do that if he wanted to keep racing at the top level.

Reflecting on the idea of having children, he said: "One day. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do to the level that I do it today with that.

"One of my best friends has just had a kid and I’m seeing how manic it is, and my nieces and nephew are a handful.

"There will be a time and a place for it, and I can’t wait for that part, but right now I have some work to do."

